Notre Dame beats No. 5 Clemson 35-14 with punt block for TD

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Prince Kollie scored on a blocked punt, Benjamin Morrison returned an interception 96 yards for a touchdown and had another interception to set up another score as Notre Dame earned its second straight win over a ranked opponent, beating No. 5 Clemson 35-14 on Saturday night.
It was just the third win over a top-10 opponent for Notre Dame (6-3) in its past 10 games since 2018. The other wins were against No. 8 Stanford in 2018 and top-ranked Clemson in 2020. Just as in that 47-40 victory two years ago, fans stormed the field to celebrate. The loss ended a 14-game winning streak by the Tigers (8-1), the longest active streak among FBS teams. It was Clemson’s fifth road loss since 2015.