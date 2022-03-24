Notae, Arkansas muscle top overall seed Gonzaga out of NCAAs JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer March 24, 2022 Updated: March 24, 2022 10:30 p.m.
1 of15 Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) celebrates during the second half of a college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) grabs a rebound against Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Arkansas guard JD Notae, middle, shoots against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Gonzaga forward Anton Watson (22) shoots against Arkansas forward Trey Wade during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams (10) dunks against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Kris Musselman, the mother of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, cheers during the first half of a college basketball game between Gonzaga and Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman reacts during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Gonzaga head coach Mark Few gestures toward players during the first half of his team's college basketball game against Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Gonzaga cheerleaders perform during the first half of a college basketball game between Gonzaga and Arkansas in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA Tournament with a 74-68 win on Thursday night.
Notae finished with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots for coach Eric Musselman’s scrappy, hustling Razorbacks (28-8), who reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year and will face either Duke or Texas Tech in the West Region final on Saturday.
Written By
JANIE McCAULEY