Northwestern finishes 3rd at Roman Legends Classic Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 23, 2021 7:30 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Boo Buie had 22 points and six assists, Ryan Young added 17 points and Northwestern beat Georgia 78-62 on Tuesday night for third place at the Roman Legends Classic.
Northwestern led by as many as 24 points in the second half. Georgia got it within 11 points twice in the final five minutes but the Wildcats kept their double-digit advantage throughout the second half.