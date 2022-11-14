Northwestern St. 64, No. 15 TCU 63

Wilmore 1-2 1-2 3, J.Black 9-15 0-0 25, Haney 3-12 0-0 7, Sharp 8-16 3-4 19, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Hampton 1-1 0-0 2, Prim 2-4 0-0 4, McDonald 0-2 0-0 0, Enmanuel 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 26-58 4-8 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute