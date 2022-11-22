North Texas 76, Paul Quinn 46

Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Shaw 4-9 0-0 8, Redus 1-6 2-4 4, Tynes 0-1 2-4 2, Williams 5-11 2-4 16, Bensalah 2-4 0-0 5, Hart 1-4 2-2 4, Scaife 0-4 0-0 0, Thompson 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 1-1 1-2 3, Mukendi 1-1 0-0 2, Mingo 0-0 0-1 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-48 9-17 46.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute