North Texas 62, UMass 44

Ousmane 2-7 4-6 8, Eady 0-2 0-0 0, Huntsberry 3-15 8-10 14, Perry 6-14 9-11 23, Scott 0-2 3-4 3, Martinez 1-4 0-1 3, Stone 3-4 0-0 7, Jones 1-4 0-0 2, Sissoko 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 16-52 26-34 62.

UMASS (8-3)

Cross 6-15 7-8 19, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 0-3 3-4 3, Diggins 0-6 0-0 0, Weeks 0-1 1-2 1, Luis 2-9 1-2 5, Dominguez 2-4 8-9 12, K.Thompson 0-3 0-2 0, Kante 2-4 0-0 4, Gapare 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 20-27 44.

Halftime_UMass 26-22. 3-Point Goals_North Texas 4-24 (Perry 2-6, Stone 1-2, Martinez 1-3, Scott 0-1, Eady 0-2, Jones 0-3, Huntsberry 0-7), UMass 0-10 (Dominguez 0-1, Weeks 0-1, Diggins 0-2, Luis 0-2, Cross 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones, Cross. Rebounds_North Texas 34 (Ousmane 7), UMass 38 (Cross 13). Assists_North Texas 8 (Huntsberry, Perry 3), UMass 8 (K.Thompson 3). Total Fouls_North Texas 22, UMass 27. A_3,426 (7,552).

