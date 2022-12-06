North Texas 60, Texas-Arlington 57

Ousmane 4-6 1-2 9, Eady 2-7 0-0 5, Huntsberry 5-15 1-2 11, Perry 4-14 10-10 22, Scott 3-5 0-1 6, Martinez 2-7 0-3 4, Stone 1-2 0-0 3, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-18 60.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs