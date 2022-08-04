Nootbaar's game-ending single lifts Cardinals over Cubs 4-3 WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Aug. 4, 2022 Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 5:28 p.m.
1 of9 St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar is congratulated by teammates Tommy Edman (19), Nolan Arenado (28) and Miles Mikolas, right, after hitting a walk-off single to score Arenado during the ninth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
St. Louis trailed 3-0 before rallying in the seventh against Marcus Stroman. Nolan Gorman and Paul Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers before Nolan Arenado doubled and scored on Nootbaar's flyball to center.