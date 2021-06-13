Nola lifts Phillies back over .500, beats reeling Yanks 7-0 KEVIN COONEY June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, right, and catcher J.T. Realmuto celebrate after the Phillies won a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola tips his hat after being pulled in eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, and first baseman Rhys Hoskins celebrate after the Phillies won a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Phillies' Andrew McCutchen, left, reacts past New York Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor after hitting a double off pitcher Domingo German during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
New York Yankees' Rougned Odor, left, is tagged out by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura after getting caught in a rundown on a fielder's choice by Gio Urshela during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier reacts after striking out against Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Aaron Nola allowed three hits and struck out nine, leading Philadelphia over the New York Yankees 7-0 Sunday for a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500.
Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs. Philadelphia has won four straight games and three straight series, giving the Phillies a winning record for the first time since they were 22-21 before play on May 20.