No. T-16 Oregon 88, E. Washington 38

Knowles 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 2-9 0-0 4, Alexander 1-9 2-2 5, Buckley 3-7 0-0 8, Loera 2-13 4-4 9, Jentzsch 1-2 0-0 2, McNeal 2-3 0-0 4, Gallatin 1-4 0-0 2, Jung 1-1 0-0 3, Lawrence 0-6 1-2 1, Zylak 0-1 0-2 0, Pettis 0-5 0-0 0, Totals 13-61 7-10 38
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies