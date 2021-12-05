No. 9 Iowa women beat MSU 88-61 for coach Bluder's 800th win JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Dec. 5, 2021 Updated: Dec. 5, 2021 6:06 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had her second triple-double of the season with 24 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and McKenna Warnock had 21 points as No. 9 Iowa beat Michigan State 88-61 on Sunday for coach Lisa Bluder’s 800th career victory.
Monika Czinano added 19 points as the Hawkeyes (5-1, 1-0 Big Ten) bounced back from Thursday’s 79-64 loss to Duke, their first game since Nov. 17 after a COVID-19 outbreak within the program forced the cancellation of three games.
