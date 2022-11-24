No. 9 Arkansas 78, San Diego St. 74, OT

Makhi.Mitchell 0-0 2-2 2, Black 3-11 9-10 15, Council 6-19 7-11 19, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Walsh 3-7 1-2 7, Brazile 6-14 5-8 20, Ka.Johnson 2-2 3-5 7, Makhe.Mitchell 3-3 0-0 6, Dunning 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 27-38 78.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute