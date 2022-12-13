No. 9 Arizona 99, Texas A&M-CC 61

Keys 2-8 0-0 4, Mushila 4-12 0-0 9, Jackson 2-7 0-0 5, Murdix 2-5 2-3 6, Tennyson 2-11 3-3 8, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Fryer 4-9 1-1 12, Dease 2-7 0-1 5, Grandberry 2-5 0-0 5, Nickelson 0-1 0-0 0, Roberts 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-75 6-8 61.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs