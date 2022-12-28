No. 8 UConn 72, No. 21 Creighton 47

Edwards 8-12 7-9 23, Juhasz 9-15 4-6 22, Ducharme 5-14 0-0 11, Lopez-Senechal 4-12 2-2 10, Muhl 2-6 1-2 6, Patterson 0-4 0-0 0, Bettencourt 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-63 14-19 72
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies