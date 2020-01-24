No. 8 NC State uses big third quarter to beat Pitt 88-44

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points and No. 8 N.C. State used a 30-4 scoring outburst in the third quarter to beat Pittsburgh 88-44 on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (18-1, 7-1 in ACC) had a 28-2 run around the halftime break and used the lopsided scoring advantage in the third period to extend a modest eight-point halftime lead into a rout of Pitt (3-15, 0-7) .

NC State extended the lead in the fourth, outscoring Pitt by 10 points for a 50-14 second-half advantage.

Brown-Turner finished 5 of 12 from the field. Forward Elissa Cunane got off to a hot start, scoring six points in the first five minutes, but was slowed by foul trouble. She finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Aysia Bugg made hit two 3-pointers, giving her 100 in her career. Bugg, a sixth-year senior who returned from an ACL injury in 2017-18 and blood clots in 2018-19, leads the Panthers in scoring. She scored 12 points, and freshman point guard Dayshanette Harris had 16.

BIG PICTURE

NC State: The Wolfpack have one loss, but have also found different ways to win. They slogged through a defensive battle against Wake Forest on Sunday before blowing out the Panthers on Thursday, setting a season high in margin of victory.

Pitt: With five first-year NCAA players getting heavy minutes, the Panthers have taken some lumps this season. The loss to the Wolfpack was their seventh straight to start conference play and 11th consecutive loss overall.

UP NEXT

NC State: Host in-state rival North Carolina on Sunday. The Tar Heels beat the Wolfpack 66-60 on Jan. 9. North Carolina has not swept the season series between the teams since 2015.

Pitt: At No. 5 Louisville on Sunday. The Panthers have lost 38 straight games against ranked opponents dating to 2015.

