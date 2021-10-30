No. 8 Michigan St. 37, No. 6 Michigan 33

Michigan 10 13 7 3 - 33 Michigan St. 0 14 8 15 - 37 First Quarter MICH_Anthony 93 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 11:03. MICH_FG Moody 26, 1:18. Second Quarter MSU_Walker 27 run (Coghlin kick), 14:52. MICH_FG Moody 38, 9:18. MSU_Walker 8 run (Coghlin kick), 7:16. MICH_Anthony 17 pass from McCarthy (Moody kick), 3:45. MICH_FG Moody 35, :02. Third Quarter MICH_Sainristil 19 pass from McNamara (Moody kick), 6:47. MSU_Walker 1 run (Mosley pass from Thorne), 3:58. Fourth Quarter MSU_Walker 58 run (Reed pass from Thorne), 12:29. MICH_FG Moody 36, 9:20. MSU_Walker 23 run (Coghlin kick), 5:08. A_76,549. ___ MICH MSU First downs 27 20 Total Net Yards 552 395 Rushes-yards 34-146 36-199 Passing 406 196 Punt Returns 3-58 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-38 1-20 Interceptions Ret. 2-5 1-7 Comp-Att-Int 31-48-1 19-30-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 3-23 Punts 2-39.5 5-55.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-59 7-75 Time of Possession 34:50 25:10 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Michigan, Haskins 14-59, Corum 13-45, McNamara 2-23, C.Johnson 1-7, McCarthy 3-7, Robbins 1-5. Michigan St., Walker 23-197, Simmons 3-8, Thorne 7-0, (Team) 3-(minus 6). PASSING_Michigan, McNamara 28-44-1-383, McCarthy 3-4-0-23. Michigan St., Thorne 19-30-2-196. RECEIVING_Michigan, All 10-98, Anthony 6-155, C.Johnson 6-36, Sainristil 2-62, Haskins 2-18, Corum 2-12, Schoonmaker 1-13, Henning 1-7, Wilson 1-5. Michigan St., Reed 6-80, Nailor 4-75, Walker 3-11, Foster 2-15, Heyward 2-10, T.Hunt 1-3, Carr 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.