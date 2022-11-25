No. 8 Duke locks down late, holds off Xavier 71-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and No. 8 Duke withstood Xavier’s second-half comeback for a 71-64 win in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday.
The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to the championship game thanks to the play of their standout guard and another strong defensive effort. Roach came one point shy of matching his career high, and the Blue Devils rebounded after an unexpectedly tight victory over Oregon State in the opening round of the event.