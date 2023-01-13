No. 7 UCLA 68, Utah 49

Be.Carlson 2-5 0-1 4, Anthony 1-5 2-4 4, Madsen 2-9 0-0 5, Stefanovic 4-10 0-0 9, Worster 4-7 3-3 12, Holt 2-4 2-2 6, Keita 0-2 0-0 0, Saunders 1-4 0-0 3, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Exacte 2-3 0-0 6, Brenchley 0-1 0-1 0, Haddock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 7-11 49.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies