No. 7 Texas 72, Stanford 62

Angel 2-7 6-6 11, Ingram 2-6 0-1 5, S.Jones 4-11 0-0 10, Raynaud 0-1 0-0 0, O'Connell 1-3 1-1 3, M.Jones 5-10 5-7 17, Keefe 3-4 2-4 8, Gealer 2-2 0-0 5, Murrell 1-1 0-0 3, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0, Silva 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 14-19 62.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies