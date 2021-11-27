No. 7 Stanford women run past second-ranked Maryland 86-67

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hannah Jump scored 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Haley Jones added 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 7 Stanford to an 86-67 win over No. 2 Maryland on Saturday at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship.

Stanford (5-2) took command with a 12-2 run late in the first quarter, capped by Jump's third 3 of the period. The Cardinal kept the run going in the second. After Chloe Bibby hit a jumper to make it a five-point game, Stanford outscored the Terrapins 24-7 the rest of the quarter to go up 46-24 at the half.

Maryland (6-2) was short-handed to begin with as only seven players were dressed because of illness and injuries. Point guard Ashley Owusu picked up her third foul in the second quarter on an offensive foul and then was hit with a technical right after, sending the star to the bench with 2:56 left in the period. The Terrapins didn't score the rest of the half.

It didn't get much better in the second half for the Terrapins.

Owusu scored 29 points to lead Maryland.

Stanford star Cameron Brink didn't start. She warmed up, but before the game she had her head in her lap on the training table. Toward the end of the first quarter she started working out on the sideline with the Stanford training staff. Brink, who had averaged 22 points and 17 rebounds in the first two games in The Bahamas, entered with 3:43 left in the second quarter.

She finished the game with eight points in nine minutes.

Stanford was playing its third game in three days as the Cardinal lost to No. 18 South Florida 57-54 on a shot with less than 3 seconds remaining.

The game was played at the Baha Mar resort in a converted ballroom complete with a low ceiling and a raised stage right off midcourt. There were high school-style bleachers behind the two benches for fans.

TIP-INS

The two women's basketball powers had only met twice before, with each winning once. The last meeting came in the regional final of the 2008 NCAA Tournament, which the Cardinal won 98-87. ... Jump's career bests in points and 3s came against Syracuse when she had 24, hitting eight from behind the arc. Her five 3-pointers in the first half were the most by a Stanford player since Bonnie Samuelson also had five in 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal went 2-1 in the tournament, beating No. 4 Indiana and Maryland with a loss to South Florida in between. Stanford gained valuable experience for some of its bench players and has been well tested heading into its exam break.

Maryland: It's tough to evaluate Maryland with two starters missing. The Terrapins, who also lost to No. 5 North Carolina State in The Bahamas, just didn't have enough healthy players to compete with two of the best teams in the country.

SIDELINED

Maryland was missing top 3-point shooter Katie Benzan, who didn’t make the trip because of an illness. Reserve Faith Masonius also didn't travel because of illness. Diamond Miller did come with the team to The Bahamas, but sat out both games after she aggravated a knee injury in a win over No. 6 Baylor last Sunday. Stanford junior Ashten Prechtel was out with an illness.

SCHOOL PRIDE

The Maryland men’s team is also playing at Baha Mar, where it lost Saturday to Louisville in the championship game. Some of the women's team watched the men's game, which was played a few hours earlier. The teams will fly home together.

UP NEXT

Stanford: Hosts Pacific on Dec. 12.

Maryland: Hosts Miami on Thursday as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

