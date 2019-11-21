No. 7 Oregon State rips Southern Utah 95-45 in morning game

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Oregon State to a 95-45 victory over Southern Utah on Thursday in a game that began at 11 a.m.

With a near-capacity crowd of 9,301 attending the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game — local elementary and middle-school students were admitted free — Oregon State dominated from the outset. The Beavers (5-0) led 13-0 against the undersized Thunderbirds (3-2) of the Big Sky Conference.

Guard Mikayla Pivec, the Beavers’ leading scorer this season, had 18 rebounds, 10 points and seven assists. Kat Tudor and Destiny Slocum added 14 points, Aleah Goodman 12 and Noelle Mannen 10 for the Beavers, who shot 53 percent and had a 56-27 advantage on the boards.

Harley Hansen scored 12 points for Southern Utah, which shot 28 percent.

Oregon State created matchup problems, with Jones, a 6-foot-4 forward-center, and fellow freshman Kennedy Brown, a 6-foot-6 forward. Southern Utah’s tallest starter was 6-0.

The lead grew to 28 points in the second quarter and Oregon State led 47-22 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Utah: The Thunderbirds, who were coming off an overtime win over UNLV, stepped up in class against a top 10 team from the Pac-12 that has advanced to the Sweet 16 four consecutive years.

Oregon State: Tudor, who missed the final 21 games last season with a knee injury, has made eight 3-pointers in the last two games. She is third on the school’s career 3-point field goals list with 186. … Oregon State, which won the preseason WNIT, has defeated every opponent thus far by at least 11 points.

UP NEXT

Oregon State — At Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 29.

Southern Utah — Hosts Oral Roberts on Dec. 3.