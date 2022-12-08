No. 6 UConn 69, Princeton 64

Mitchell 1-5 1-2 3, Morton 2-6 0-0 4, Chen 7-21 4-4 18, Cunningham 4-10 1-3 11, Stone 7-13 1-2 20, Connolly 0-0 2-2 2, St. Rose 1-5 0-0 2, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Nweke 0-5 4-6 4, Weger 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-65 13-19 64
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs