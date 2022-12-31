No. 6 Texas 70, Oklahoma 69

Allen 6-15 0-0 13, Disu 4-5 2-2 10, Mitchell 1-2 0-0 2, Carr 4-12 3-3 13, Hunter 1-7 3-4 5, Bishop 4-5 0-0 8, Rice 2-7 7-7 11, Cunningham 1-2 0-0 2, Morris 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 25-58 15-16 70.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies