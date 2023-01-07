No. 6 Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 46

Allen 3-8 5-6 11, Disu 2-5 1-2 6, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 4, Carr 4-11 2-2 12, Hunter 1-8 3-4 5, Rice 1-6 2-2 4, Cunningham 2-3 2-2 8, Bishop 2-5 2-3 6, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Perryman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-54 17-21 56.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies