No. 6 Gonzaga 99, Pacific 90

Timme 17-23 4-11 38, Watson 4-10 8-10 16, Bolton 6-9 3-4 16, Hickman 1-6 2-2 4, Strawther 6-11 0-0 15, Smith 2-2 2-2 8, Sallis 0-0 0-0 0, Gregg 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-63 19-29 99.
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships