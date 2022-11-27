No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute