No. 5 UConn 91, No. 10 NC State 69

Boyd 1-4 8-8 10, Hobby 2-6 2-2 6, Brown-Turner 5-11 2-3 12, Hayes 2-4 4-4 10, Johnson 5-18 0-0 13, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Baldwin 2-3 2-4 6, Hart 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 2-6 1-2 5, Timmons 2-3 0-0 5, Totals 22-59 19-23 69
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute