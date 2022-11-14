No. 5 UConn 83, No. 3 Texas 76

Gaston 2-2 0-0 4, Moore 4-7 3-6 11, Gonzales 2-8 1-2 6, Holle 3-4 0-1 7, Morris 7-18 2-2 21, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 4-7 2-4 10, Muhammad 2-2 0-2 4, Mwenentanda 5-7 2-3 13, Totals 29-56 10-20 76
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute