No. 5 UConn 79, Butler 39

Jaynes 3-4 0-0 7, Mortag 2-8 0-0 6, Carrothers 2-9 2-2 7, McLimore 1-7 2-4 4, Strande 1-6 0-0 3, Dumont 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-2 0-0 2, Dowell 2-5 0-0 4, Frederick 1-3 0-0 3, Meulemans 0-2 0-0 0, White 1-2 0-0 3, Wingler 0-5 0-0 0, Royal-Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-54 4-6 39
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships