No. 5 UConn 73, Xavier 37

Edwards 1-2 2-2 4, Juhasz 8-12 2-5 18, Griffin 4-9 10-11 19, Lopez-Senechal 6-16 0-0 15, Muhl 2-4 0-0 5, Patterson 1-3 1-2 3, Bettencourt 2-5 2-2 7, DeBerry 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-54 17-22 73
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies