No. 5 Notre Dame beats Stanford 45-14, awaits playoff fate JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Nov. 27, 2021
1 of11 Notre Dame's George Takacs (85) celebrates with Michael Mayer (87) after catching a touchdown pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan prepares to throw a pass against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Notre Dame's George Takacs (85) makes a touchdown reception against Stanford's Kendall Williamson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Stanford coach David Shaw stands on the field against during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Notre Dame in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, center, stands on the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Notre Dame's Justin Ademilola (9) celebrates with teammates after recovering a Stanford fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Notre Dame's Kyren Williams, right, runs against Stanford's Lance Keneley , left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Jed Jacobsohn/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jack Coan threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and No. 5 Notre Dame finished off the regular season with a 45-14 victory over Stanford on Saturday to keep its playoff hopes alive.
The Fighting Irish (11-1, No. 6 CFP) won their final seven games following a home loss to Cincinnati but will likely need some help next week to get into the College Football Playoff for the third time in the past four seasons.