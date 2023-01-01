No. 5 Notre Dame 85, Boston College 48

Gakdeng 1-6 0-0 2, Daley 8-14 1-4 17, Lacey 1-6 1-2 3, Mair 4-18 2-2 10, Waggoner 3-11 1-2 7, VanTimmeren 1-5 1-2 3, Lezama 0-2 0-0 0, McGee 2-2 2-2 6, Carman 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 8-14 48
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies