No. 5 Arizona 70, Washington 67

Brooks 8-18 0-0 16, Meah 2-4 0-4 4, Bajema 6-11 1-1 16, Menifield 1-3 0-0 3, Williams 4-12 3-4 12, Bey 2-8 2-2 7, Fuller 3-5 0-0 9, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 6-11 67.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies