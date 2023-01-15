No. 4 UConn 65, Georgetown 50

Bennett 3-6 0-0 6, Claude 2-3 2-2 7, Fauntleroy 4-18 0-0 9, Moore 2-3 0-0 6, Ransom 1-11 1-2 3, Scott 4-9 1-4 11, Jenkins 1-5 0-0 2, Lee 1-1 0-0 2, Rivera 1-3 0-0 3, Myricks 0-0 1-2 1, Totals 19-59 5-10 50
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships