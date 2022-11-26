No. 4 Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Freeman 1-4 1-2 3, Zdor 3-7 1-3 7, Brashear 1-7 0-0 2, Johnston 4-10 1-2 10, Johnson 6-14 6-10 18, Williams 1-2 2-2 4, Holiman 0-4 3-6 3, Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Shanu 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 1-2 0-0 2, Horiuk 2-2 0-0 4, Barganier 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 19-54 15-27 54.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute