No. 4 Stanford beats California 72-33 for 11th straight win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer presented flowers to each of her Stanford three seniors and told them sorry their parents or family members couldn't be at Maples Pavilion for senior day as is usual custom.
Kiana Williams scored 12 points in her final home game and defensive stopper fifth-year senior Anna Wilson added three steals playing for the final time on The Farm, and the fourth-ranked Cardinal used a big second half to beat California 72-33 on Sunday to close out the regular season.