No. 4 Arizona 81, California 68

Kuany 3-6 4-4 11, Newell 4-9 0-0 8, Thiemann 9-14 0-0 18, Askew 9-19 4-4 25, Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Alajiki 0-3 0-0 0, Bowser 0-1 0-0 0, Okafor 0-2 0-0 0, Roberson 1-4 0-0 2, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 8-8 68.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute