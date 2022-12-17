No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Karaban 2-10 0-0 5, Sanogo 13-21 0-1 27, Hawkins 5-13 0-1 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Newton 1-7 2-2 5, Alleyne 3-8 0-0 9, Calcaterra 1-5 0-0 3, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-4 68.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies