No. 3 UConn 68, Butler 46

Karaban 2-10 0-0 5, Sanogo 13-21 0-1 27, Hawkins 5-13 0-1 12, Jackson 1-5 0-0 3, Newton 1-7 2-2 5, Alleyne 3-8 0-0 9, Calcaterra 1-5 0-0 3, Clingan 2-2 0-0 4, Diarra 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-71 2-4 68.

BUTLER (8-4)

Bates 7-11 2-3 16, Harris 4-14 4-5 12, Hunter 1-10 0-0 2, Taylor 1-5 0-0 2, Lukosius 2-8 2-2 8, Ali 1-4 3-3 6, P.Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, J.Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 11-13 46.

Halftime_UConn 28-20. 3-Point Goals_UConn 10-29 (Alleyne 3-5, Hawkins 2-5, Sanogo 1-1, Calcaterra 1-3, Jackson 1-3, Newton 1-5, Karaban 1-7), Butler 3-14 (Lukosius 2-4, Ali 1-1, Harris 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Hunter 0-5). Rebounds_UConn 53 (Sanogo 14), Butler 29 (Harris 6). Assists_UConn 20 (Jackson 6), Butler 8 (Bates 3). Total Fouls_UConn 15, Butler 9. A_8,283 (9,100).

