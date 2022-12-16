No. 3 Ohio St. 82, Albany (NY) 57

Decortes 0-1 0-0 0, Haegerstrand 10-16 0-0 21, Haney 4-9 0-0 10, Heeps 0-2 0-0 0, Phillips 3-4 0-0 7, Cooper 2-8 0-0 4, Lee 1-2 0-0 2, Moffat 0-0 0-0 0, Sanford 0-3 0-0 0, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Werth 5-8 0-0 13, Totals 25-53 0-0 57
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies