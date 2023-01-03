No. 3 Kansas 75, Texas Tech 72

Adams 8-14 0-0 16, Wilson 5-15 1-2 14, Dick 5-11 0-0 11, Harris 6-7 1-2 18, McCullar 3-9 0-0 7, Pettiford 3-6 0-0 7, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 1-1 0-0 2, Rice 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 2-4 75.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies