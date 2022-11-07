No. 3 Houston 83, N. Colorado 36

Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-7 0-0 8, Knecht 3-10 1-2 7, Kountz 0-9 3-4 3, Shaw 2-8 3-4 8, Abercrombie 2-4 2-2 8, Reynolds 0-0 2-4 2, Ramirez 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-39 11-16 36.
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute
- Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1