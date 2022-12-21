No. 3 Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

Berze 5-8 0-0 13, Francois 1-4 0-0 2, Massie 1-6 0-0 2, Oday 0-7 0-0 0, Scott 2-7 0-0 5, English 3-4 0-0 7, Shumate 4-11 1-2 10, McMillan 0-0 0-0 0, Thomas 2-2 1-3 5. Totals 18-49 2-5 44.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies