No. 3 Houston 71, UCF 65

Durr 2-5 1-2 5, Ta.Hendricks 4-11 5-5 14, Horton 6-13 0-0 14, Johnson 5-12 6-6 17, Kelly 4-11 1-3 11, Suggs 0-0 2-2 2, Young 0-2 2-2 2, Thioune 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 17-20 65.
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies