No. 25 UConn 84, Buffalo 64

Adams 3-10 0-0 7, Smith 2-5 2-2 6, Foster 3-5 4-6 11, C.Jones 2-6 1-2 6, Powell 1-10 0-0 2, Hardnett 3-5 1-2 8, Blocker 5-7 0-0 11, Jack 4-4 1-1 9, Ceaser 2-6 0-0 4, K.Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 9-13 64.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute