No. 25 Texas Tech 78, Texas Southern 54

Barnes 5-12 0-0 10, Nicholas 2-6 2-6 6, Walker 2-10 3-6 7, Gilliam 2-6 0-0 5, Marin 2-5 0-0 6, Carter 1-4 0-0 3, Mortle 5-12 2-2 12, Granger 2-3 1-1 5, O'Neal 0-2 0-0 0, Farooq 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 8-15 54.

TEXAS TECH (2-0)

Batcho 3-6 1-2 7, Obanor 6-8 0-0 13, Harmon 3-6 6-8 12, Isaacs 1-8 3-4 6, Tyson 6-11 1-1 13, Walton 1-3 2-2 5, Allen 2-4 0-1 4, Fisher 3-6 0-0 7, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Washington 1-2 2-2 4, Jennings 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-61 17-22 78.

Halftime_Texas Tech 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 4-18 (Marin 2-4, Carter 1-3, Gilliam 1-4, O'Neal 0-1, Walker 0-2, Mortle 0-4), Texas Tech 5-17 (Obanor 1-1, Fisher 1-2, D.Williams 1-2, Walton 1-3, Isaacs 1-4, Harmon 0-1, Jennings 0-1, Tyson 0-3). Fouled Out_Marin. Rebounds_Texas Southern 37 (Walker 12), Texas Tech 32 (Obanor 7). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Walker, Farooq 2), Texas Tech 12 (Harmon 3). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 22, Texas Tech 14. A_13,835 (15,098).

