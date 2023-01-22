No. 25 Texas 68, Baylor 55

Gaston 5-11 3-4 13, Faye 1-1 0-0 2, Gonzales 4-9 4-4 13, Harmon 5-11 3-4 13, Morris 6-13 0-2 13, Jones 5-11 0-0 10, Muhammad 0-4 0-2 0, Holle 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 28-66 10-16 68
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships