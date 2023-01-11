Skip to main content
No. 25 Marquette 82, No. 6 UConn 76

Karaban 6-11 3-3 17, Sanogo 5-7 0-1 10, Hawkins 1-8 5-5 8, Jackson 4-7 0-0 9, Newton 3-8 0-0 7, Clingan 8-11 4-6 20, Calcaterra 1-6 0-0 3, Alleyne 0-1 0-0 0, Diarra 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 12-15 76.

MARQUETTE (14-4)

Ighodaro 7-16 5-5 19, Prosper 5-8 6-7 17, K.Jones 6-12 1-1 15, Kolek 3-6 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-3 2-4 4, Joplin 3-5 2-2 9, S.Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Ross 1-3 0-0 2, Gold 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-59 16-19 82.

Halftime_UConn 37-33. 3-Point Goals_UConn 6-22 (Karaban 2-5, Jackson 1-3, Calcaterra 1-4, Hawkins 1-4, Newton 1-5, Alleyne 0-1), Marquette 6-16 (K.Jones 2-7, S.Jones 1-1, Gold 1-2, Joplin 1-2, Prosper 1-2, Kolek 0-2). Rebounds_UConn 34 (Clingan 10), Marquette 21 (Prosper 6). Assists_UConn 16 (Jackson 6), Marquette 16 (Kolek 8). Total Fouls_UConn 14, Marquette 15.

