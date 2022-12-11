No. 24 TCU 83, SMU 75

Odigie 4-8 5-6 13, Todorovic 0-1 0-0 0, Williamson 4-7 1-2 9, Nutall 7-20 5-6 20, Phelps 9-23 1-2 19, Smith 2-4 1-1 6, Ambrose-Hylton 3-3 0-0 6, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 1-2 0-0 2, Lanier 0-1 0-0 0, Koulibaly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 13-17 75.
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs