No. 24 Colorado 73, California 66

Vonleh 6-10 1-2 13, Miller 10-17 3-4 26, Formann 1-7 4-4 7, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Sherrod 4-10 6-6 15, McLeod 0-1 0-2 0, Whittaker 0-0 0-0 0, Sadler 3-3 2-2 8, Wetta 1-2 0-0 2, Wynn 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 26-55 16-20 73
- Darien girls hockey wins three, remains perfect at 8-0
- Darien's winter sports teams tip off the 2022-23 season
- Darien football eighth-graders capture FCFL championship
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships