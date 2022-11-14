No. 23 Texas Tech 64, Louisiana Tech 55

W.Allen 1-1 0-0 2, I.Crawford 3-8 0-0 6, Green 1-9 0-0 2, Co.Williams 5-11 3-3 16, Willis 2-9 3-3 9, J.Crawford 3-8 1-2 7, Hunter 4-4 2-3 10, Bradford 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, Mangum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 9-11 55.
- Darien field hockey tops Greenwich, advances to Class L semis
- Darien finishes as runner-up at FCIAC swim, dive championships
- Darien blanks New Canaan in FCIAC field hockey semis
- Meyer, Skelton lead Darien at CIAC cross country championships
- Darien cross country at FCIACs, swim rivals, and a football win
- Darien football bumps Ludlowe behind four TDs from Wilson
- Meyer leads Darien cross country at FCIAC championships
- Wave by the numbers: Volleyball and swim wins, football rallies
- Darien defeats Greenwich in battle of defending state swim champs
- Herget, Darien football rally past Wilton in final minute